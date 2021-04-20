Let’s Jump into the KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,258,297 KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.32. With the company’s per share price at $8.69 changed hands at $0.09 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $246.59 Million. KMPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -154.09% off its 52-week high of $22.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.94, which suggests the last value was 77.68% up since then. When we look at KemPharm, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.41 Million.

Analysts gave the KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KMPH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. KemPharm, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) trade information

Instantly KMPH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.79- on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 11.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) is -0.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19, meaning bulls need an upside of 118.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KMPH’s forecast low is $10 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +222.21% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.07% for it to hit the projected low.

KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KemPharm, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -16.46% over the past 6 months, a -111.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for KemPharm, Inc. will rise +91.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 156.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 115.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.4%. The 2021 estimates are for KemPharm, Inc. earnings to increase by 75.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.14% of KemPharm, Inc. shares while 7.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.08%. There are 9 institutions holding the KemPharm, Inc. stock share, with NEXT Financial Group, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 2.5 Thousand KMPH shares worth $23Thousand.

Ifp Advisors, Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 1.25 Thousand shares worth $14Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.