Let’s Jump into the Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 9,371,987 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $316.95 changing hands around -$16.05 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $58.8 Billion. COIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.52% off its 52-week high of $429.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $310, which suggests the last value was 2.19% up since then. When we look at Coinbase Global, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 38.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.71 Million.

Analysts gave the Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended COIN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Coinbase Global, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.39.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $520.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, COIN’s forecast low is $394 with $650 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +105.08% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 24.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Coinbase Global, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.