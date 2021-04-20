Let’s Jump into the Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Forecast

Analysts gave the Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SAVA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cassava Sciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

Although SAVA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $37.56 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 9.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.98%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) is -0.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90, meaning bulls need an upside of 164.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SAVA’s forecast low is $73 with $110 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +223.62% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 114.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Cassava Sciences, Inc. earnings to increase by 8.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.5% of Cassava Sciences, Inc. shares while 25.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.42%. There are 114 institutions holding the Cassava Sciences, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.94% of the shares, roughly 1.97 Million SAVA shares worth $13.44 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.97% or 1.58 Million shares worth $10.8 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 890577 shares estimated at $6.07 Million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.01% of the shares, roughly 802.73 Thousand shares worth around $36.08 Million.