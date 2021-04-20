Let’s Jump into the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,136,883 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s per share price at $4.68 changed hands at -$0.25 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $727.65 Million. ADAP’s last price was a discount, traded about -186.33% off its 52-week high of $13.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.77, which suggests the last value was 40.81% up since then. When we look at Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 827.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1Million.

Analysts gave the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ADAP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Although ADAP has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.32- on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 12.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) is -0.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.02 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 142.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADAP’s forecast low is $6 with $17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +263.25% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -40.76% over the past 6 months, a 16.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will drop -4.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.83 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $620Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $761Million and $930Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 140.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -33.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc earnings to increase by 30.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1% per year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares while 76.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.75%. There are 108 institutions holding the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock share, with Matrix Capital Management the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 25.07% of the shares, roughly 38.97 Million ADAP shares worth $210.07 Million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.99% or 17.08 Million shares worth $92.08 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund. With 9323900 shares estimated at $50.26 Million under it, the former controlled 6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 1.77 Million shares worth around $9.68 Million.