Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) surprises bull, looks strong going forward

In the latest trading session, 4,931,003 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $297.4 changing hands around $41 or 0.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.21 Billion. KSU’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.71% off its 52-week high of $299.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $122.35, which suggests the last value was 58.86% up since then. When we look at Kansas City Southern’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 Million.

Analysts gave the Kansas City Southern (KSU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended KSU as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kansas City Southern’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.19.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) trade information

Instantly KSU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $298.7 on Tuesday, Apr 20 added 0.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.45%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is 0.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $268.93, meaning bulls need a downside of -9.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KSU’s forecast low is $212 with $300 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +0.87% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -28.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kansas City Southern share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +39.34% over the past 6 months, a 29.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kansas City Southern will rise +90.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.9% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Kansas City Southern earnings to increase by 21.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.61% per year.

KSU Dividends

Kansas City Southern is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 15 – July 19, 2021. The 0.84% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.84% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.21% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.5% of Kansas City Southern shares while 88.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.06%. There are 1033 institutions holding the Kansas City Southern stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.87% of the shares, roughly 9.88 Million KSU shares worth $2.02 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8% or 7.28 Million shares worth $1.49 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 2644981 shares estimated at $539.92 Million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 2.12 Million shares worth around $431.91 Million.