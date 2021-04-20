Is Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1,814,731 Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $61.81 changed hands at -$3.03 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.8 Billion. REGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.29% off its 52-week high of $117. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.6, which suggests the last value was 68.29% up since then. When we look at Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 Million.

Analysts gave the Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended REGI as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) trade information

Although REGI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $65.97 on Monday, Apr 19 added 6.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, REGI’s forecast low is $79 with $115 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +86.05% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Renewable Energy Group, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +8.55% over the past 6 months, a 25.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will drop -88.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $520.02 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $667.42 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $474.67 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -68%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.89% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.01% of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. shares while 96.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.4%. There are 436 institutions holding the Renewable Energy Group, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 16.36% of the shares, roughly 7.38 Million REGI shares worth $522.39 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.28% or 3.28 Million shares worth $232.41 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 2419727 shares estimated at $159.8 Million under it, the former controlled 5.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 1.41 Million shares worth around $92.99 Million.