Is Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 17,358,120 Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.14 changing hands around -$0.03 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.7 Billion. NOK’s current price is a discount, trading about -136.47% off its 52-week high of $9.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.14, which suggests the last value was 24.15% up since then. When we look at Nokia Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 98.26 Million.

Analysts gave the Nokia Corporation (NOK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended NOK as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Nokia Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Although NOK has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.22- on Monday, Apr 19 added 1.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.18% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NOK’s forecast low is $3.51 with $6.08 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +46.86% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -15.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.82 Billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Nokia Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $5.93 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $5.4 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Nokia Corporation earnings to decrease by -20.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.37% per year.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Nokia Corporation shares while 4.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.86%. There are 530 institutions holding the Nokia Corporation stock share, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.49% of the shares, roughly 28.07 Million NOK shares worth $109.75 Million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 21.8 Million shares worth $85.24 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and AMG Managers Fairpointe Mid Cap Fund. With 8173210 shares estimated at $32.37 Million under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AMG Managers Fairpointe Mid Cap Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 3.1 Million shares worth around $14.13 Million.