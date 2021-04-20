Is Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1,075,275 Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.87 changed hands at $0.18 or 0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.55 Million. MDGS’s last price was a discount, traded about -175.4% off its 52-week high of $5.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 43.85% up since then. When we look at Medigus Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.44 Million.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $158.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 8381.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MDGS’s forecast low is $158.61 with $158.61 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +8381.82% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8381.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Medigus Ltd. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.88% of Medigus Ltd. shares while 2.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.43%. There are 8 institutions holding the Medigus Ltd. stock share, with Warberg Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 13Thousand MDGS shares worth $24.83 Thousand.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 10.92 Thousand shares worth $20.86 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.