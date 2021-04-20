Is Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1,159,123 Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.32 changed hands at -$1.01 or -0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $553.69 Million. GATO’s last price was a discount, traded about -157.51% off its 52-week high of $24. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.78, which suggests the last value was 37.98% up since then. When we look at Gatos Silver, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 511.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 721.37 Million.

Analysts gave the Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GATO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Gatos Silver, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GATO’s forecast low is $10 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +50.21% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Gatos Silver, Inc. earnings to decrease by -110.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.04% of Gatos Silver, Inc. shares while 92.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.32%. There are 77 institutions holding the Gatos Silver, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.94% of the shares, roughly 8.88 Million GATO shares worth $115.67 Million.

Municipal Employees’ Retirement System Of Michigan holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.44% or 6.21 Million shares worth $80.85 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 2818522 shares estimated at $39.35 Million under it, the former controlled 4.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 1.14 Million shares worth around $11.38 Million.