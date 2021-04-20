Is dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1,100,247 dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.26 changed hands at -$1.55 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $629.97 Million. DMYD’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.88% off its 52-week high of $21.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.8, which suggests the last value was 46.33% up since then. When we look at dMY Technology Group, Inc. II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 747.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 892.09 Million.

Analysts gave the dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (DMYD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DMYD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) trade information

Although DMYD has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $20.30 on Friday, Apr 16 added 10.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) is 0.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.83 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DMYD’s forecast low is $28 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +64.29% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 53.34% for it to hit the projected low.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (DMYD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for dMY Technology Group, Inc. II earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II shares while 90.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.35%. There are 82 institutions holding the dMY Technology Group, Inc. II stock share, with Granahan Investment Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.45% of the shares, roughly 3.44 Million DMYD shares worth $60.45 Million.

Fred Alger Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.71% or 3.23 Million shares worth $56.84 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Alger Fds II-Alger Spectra Fund and Alger Focus Equity Fund. With 1122249 shares estimated at $23.29 Million under it, the former controlled 4.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Focus Equity Fund held about 3.1% of the shares, roughly 856.13 Thousand shares worth around $17.76 Million.