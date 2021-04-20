Is Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1,016,905 Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s per share price at $0.62 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.3 Million. CYRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -217.74% off its 52-week high of $1.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.6, which suggests the last value was 3.23% up since then. When we look at Cyren Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 637.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 Million.

Analysts gave the Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CYRN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cyren Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

Although CYRN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.779 on Tuesday, Apr 13 added 20.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4%, with the 5-day performance at -0.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is -0.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 510.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 206.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 141.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYRN’s forecast low is $1.5 with $1.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +141.94% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 141.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Cyren Ltd. earnings to increase by 12.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.54% of Cyren Ltd. shares while 60.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.9%. There are 15 institutions holding the Cyren Ltd. stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 59.94% of the shares, roughly 32.21 Million CYRN shares worth $33.18 Million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.42% or 1.84 Million shares worth $1.89 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.