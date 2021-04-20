Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 2,431,321 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $30.75 changed hands at $0.61 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.52 Billion. IOVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -76.29% off its 52-week high of $54.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.67, which suggests the last value was 19.77% up since then. When we look at Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 Million.

Analysts gave the Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IOVA as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Instantly IOVA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $33.40 on Friday, Apr 16 added 7.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.34%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.32 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IOVA’s forecast low is $35 with $97 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +215.45% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -18.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.64% of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares while 105.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.19%. There are 380 institutions holding the Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.41% of the shares, roughly 15.3 Million IOVA shares worth $709.82 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.07% or 11.87 Million shares worth $550.55 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 11691770 shares estimated at $370.16 Million under it, the former controlled 7.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 5.18% of the shares, roughly 7.62 Million shares worth around $241.15 Million.