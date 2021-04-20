Investing in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Stock. ZKIN Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session,, 909,736 ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.12 changing hands around -$0.39 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $97.02 Million. ZKIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -185.16% off its 52-week high of $14.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.823, which suggests the recent value is83.93% up since then. When we look at ZK International Group Co., Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.66 Million.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) trade information

Although ZKIN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $7.35- on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 30.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.97%, with the 5-day performance at -0.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) is -0.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.3 days.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.4%. The 2021 estimates are for ZK International Group Co., Ltd. earnings to decrease by -110.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.43% of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. shares while 2.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.36%. There are 10 institutions holding the ZK International Group Co., Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.94% of the shares, roughly 413.07 Thousand ZKIN shares worth $1.07 Million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 48.23 Thousand shares worth $124.92 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Steel ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 14823 shares estimated at $138.15 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 8.12 Thousand shares worth around $48.78 Thousand.