Investing in Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) Stock. SNCA Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1,187,510 Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.8. With the company’s per share price at $1.55 changed hands at $0.16 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.81 Million. SNCA’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.26% off its 52-week high of $2.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.5, which suggests the last value was 67.74% up since then. When we look at Seneca Biopharma, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.13 Million.

Analysts gave the Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SNCA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Seneca Biopharma, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) trade information

Instantly SNCA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.59 on Thursday, Apr 15 added 2.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.76%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.41 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $520, meaning bulls need an upside of 33448.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNCA’s forecast low is $520 with $520 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33448.39% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33448.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Seneca Biopharma, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021 will be $253Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3Million and $8Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3062.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Seneca Biopharma, Inc. earnings to increase by 69.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.82% of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. shares while 13.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.72%. There are 28 institutions holding the Seneca Biopharma, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.97% of the shares, roughly 167.51 Thousand SNCA shares worth $147.41 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.71% or 123.56 Thousand shares worth $108.73 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 117971 shares estimated at $158.08 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 8.28 Thousand shares worth around $7.28 Thousand.