Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 1,290,608 Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.11 changed hands at -$0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $379.13 Million. HOL’s last price was a discount, traded about -122.26% off its 52-week high of $22.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.52, which suggests the last value was 5.84% up since then. When we look at Holicity Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.97 Million.

Holicity Inc. (HOL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Holicity Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Holicity Inc. shares while 77.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.45%. There are 63 institutions holding the Holicity Inc. stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.45% of the shares, roughly 1.33 Million HOL shares worth $13.49 Million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.91% or 1.17 Million shares worth $11.87 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Merger Fund, The. With 276000 shares estimated at $3.85 Million under it, the former controlled 0.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 190.98 Thousand shares worth around $1.93 Million.