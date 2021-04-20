Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 1,290,608 Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.11 changed hands at -$0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $379.13 Million. HOL’s last price was a discount, traded about -122.26% off its 52-week high of $22.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.52, which suggests the last value was 5.84% up since then. When we look at Holicity Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.97 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Holicity Inc. (HOL) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Holicity Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Holicity Inc. shares while 77.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.45%. There are 63 institutions holding the Holicity Inc. stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.45% of the shares, roughly 1.33 Million HOL shares worth $13.49 Million.
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.91% or 1.17 Million shares worth $11.87 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Merger Fund, The. With 276000 shares estimated at $3.85 Million under it, the former controlled 0.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 190.98 Thousand shares worth around $1.93 Million.