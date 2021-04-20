HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 3,212,043 HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.21 changing hands around -$0.39 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $636.03 Million. HEXO’s current price is a discount, trading about -111.9% off its 52-week high of $11.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.6, which suggests the last value was 69.29% up since then. When we look at HEXO Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.36 Million.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) trade information

Although HEXO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.00- on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 12.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.43%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is -0.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HEXO’s forecast low is $4.5 with $11.26 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +116.12% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -13.63% for it to hit the projected low.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for HEXO Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.2% of HEXO Corp. shares while 14.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.24%. There are 113 institutions holding the HEXO Corp. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.88% of the shares, roughly 9.65 Million HEXO shares worth $35.5 Million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 691.32 Thousand shares worth $2.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 9647301 shares estimated at $35.5 Million under it, the former controlled 7.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 0.95% of the shares, roughly 1.16 Million shares worth around $8.1 Million.