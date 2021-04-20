Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $35 per Share

In the last trading session, 1,328,354 Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s per share price at $8.76 changed hands at -$0.65 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $437.33 Million. FLXN’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.27% off its 52-week high of $14.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.52, which suggests the last value was 14.16% up since then. When we look at Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 823.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 793.01 Million.

Analysts gave the Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FLXN as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.52.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) trade information

Although FLXN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.75- on Friday, Apr 16 added 10.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.98 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 118.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FLXN’s forecast low is $11 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +299.54% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -34.77% over the past 6 months, a -24.9% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will rise +45.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.77 Million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $28.75 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.13 Million and $15.45 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 86.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 35.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.89% of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 97.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.63%. There are 203 institutions holding the Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.69% of the shares, roughly 4.34 Million FLXN shares worth $50.08 Million.

Miller Value Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.4% or 4.2 Million shares worth $48.42 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. With 3823000 shares estimated at $44.12 Million under it, the former controlled 7.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust held about 6.41% of the shares, roughly 3.2 Million shares worth around $36.93 Million.