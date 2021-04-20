FBIO Stock: More Upside for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)?

In the last trading session, 1,456,249 Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.5. With the company’s per share price at $3.97 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $376.78 Million. FBIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.96% off its 52-week high of $5.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 54.41% up since then. When we look at Fortress Biotech, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 787.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 955.27 Million.

Analysts gave the Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FBIO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Fortress Biotech, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) trade information

Although FBIO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.05- on Tuesday, Apr 13 added 21.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.25%, with the 5-day performance at -0.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.2 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 160.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FBIO’s forecast low is $5 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +504.53% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fortress Biotech, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +43.84% over the past 6 months, a -9.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fortress Biotech, Inc. will rise +15.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.4 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Fortress Biotech, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $15.13 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $11.29 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Fortress Biotech, Inc. earnings to increase by 11.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.5% per year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.39% of Fortress Biotech, Inc. shares while 34.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.25%. There are 112 institutions holding the Fortress Biotech, Inc. stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.15% of the shares, roughly 8.68 Million FBIO shares worth $27.52 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.97% or 4.72 Million shares worth $14.96 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1937455 shares estimated at $6.14 Million under it, the former controlled 2.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.62% of the shares, roughly 1.54 Million shares worth around $5.42 Million.