EDU Stock Forecast 2021: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Remains Hot with 15.1% Upside

In the latest trading session, 19,667,764 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.69 changing hands around $0.51 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.8 Billion. EDU’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.28% off its 52-week high of $19.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.71, which suggests the last value was 31.74% up since then. When we look at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.96 Million.

Analysts gave the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EDU as a Hold, 28 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Instantly EDU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.88 on Tuesday, Apr 20 added 7.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.81 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.02, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EDU’s forecast low is $18 with $23.69 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +50.99% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 14.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Data shows that the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -7.99% over the past 6 months, a 0% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 24.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will drop -22.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.14 Billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending May 01, 2021 will be $1.09 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $923.22 Million and $798.47 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.1%. The 2021 estimates are for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings to increase by 73.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.04% per year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares while 80.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.58%. There are 781 institutions holding the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.4% of the shares, roughly 75.36 Million EDU shares worth $1.4 Billion.

Davis Selected Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.67% or 62.92 Million shares worth $1.17 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Davis New York Venture Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 25019700 shares estimated at $419.08 Million under it, the former controlled 1.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 19.43 Million shares worth around $325.5 Million.