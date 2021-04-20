Could PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 2,185,887 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.02. With the company’s per share price at $13.46 changed hands at -$0.42 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.62 Billion. PBF’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.52% off its 52-week high of $18.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.06, which suggests the last value was 69.84% up since then. When we look at PBF Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.22 Million.

Analysts gave the PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended PBF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. PBF Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.5.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

Although PBF has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.89 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 9.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.9%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is -0.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.52 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PBF’s forecast low is $4 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +48.59% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -70.28% for it to hit the projected low.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PBF Energy Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +133.28% over the past 6 months, a -62.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PBF Energy Inc. will drop -110.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 61.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.7 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that PBF Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $5.42 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.28 Billion and $2.52 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 115.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.4%. The 2021 estimates are for PBF Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -544.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.79% per year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.9% of PBF Energy Inc. shares while 76.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.05%. There are 275 institutions holding the PBF Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.1% of the shares, roughly 16.95 Million PBF shares worth $120.33 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.68% or 10.44 Million shares worth $74.11 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 6411296 shares estimated at $90.72 Million under it, the former controlled 5.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 4.93% of the shares, roughly 5.92 Million shares worth around $83.84 Million.