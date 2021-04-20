Could Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,333,218 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $24.59 changed hands at -$1.29 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.1 Billion. GPRE’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.29% off its 52-week high of $31.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.94, which suggests the last value was 83.98% up since then. When we look at Green Plains Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 Million.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) trade information
Although GPRE has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $27.40 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 10.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.87%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.71 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.51 days.
Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $624.56 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Green Plains Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $646.12 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $632.87 Million and $433.59 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 49%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -53.25%. The 2021 estimates are for Green Plains Inc. earnings to increase by 1.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.69% of Green Plains Inc. shares while 86.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.25%. There are 233 institutions holding the Green Plains Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.68% of the shares, roughly 5.66 Million GPRE shares worth $74.6 Million.
Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.22% or 2.78 Million shares worth $36.59 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2206498 shares estimated at $59.73 Million under it, the former controlled 4.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 1.02 Million shares worth around $13.45 Million.
