COMS Stock Forecast 2021: COMSovereign Holding Corp. Remains Hot with 384.5% Upside

In the last trading session, 1,140,982 COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s per share price at $2.38 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $162.57 Million. COMS’s last price was a discount, traded about -365.13% off its 52-week high of $11.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.83, which suggests the last value was 23.11% up since then. When we look at COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 Million.

Analysts gave the COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended COMS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.73 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021 will be $500Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $87Million and $869Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1885.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -42.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.7%. The 2021 estimates are for COMSovereign Holding Corp. earnings to decrease by -44.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.75% of COMSovereign Holding Corp. shares while 0.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.67%. There are 6 institutions holding the COMSovereign Holding Corp. stock share, with FNY Investment Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 96Thousand COMS shares worth $256.32 Thousand.

Diversified Trust Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 80.31 Thousand shares worth $481.87 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.