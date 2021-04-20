Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 17.76% Gain

In the last trading session, 2,388,560 Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s per share price at $10.19 changed hands at $0.12 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.35 Billion. CYH’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.27% off its 52-week high of $14.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.46, which suggests the last value was 75.86% up since then. When we look at Community Health Systems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.71 Million.

Analysts gave the Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CYH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Community Health Systems, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Instantly CYH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.78 on Tuesday, Apr 13 added 13.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.37%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.34, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYH’s forecast low is $4.1 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +17.76% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -59.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Community Health Systems, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +114.08% over the past 6 months, a -57.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Community Health Systems, Inc. will rise +90.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -102.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.96 Billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Community Health Systems, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $2.93 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $3.02 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Community Health Systems, Inc. earnings to increase by 173.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.37% per year.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.56% of Community Health Systems, Inc. shares while 77.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.7%. There are 260 institutions holding the Community Health Systems, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.04% of the shares, roughly 15.91 Million CYH shares worth $118.22 Million.

Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11% or 14.54 Million shares worth $108.05 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 10000000 shares estimated at $74.3 Million under it, the former controlled 7.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.14% of the shares, roughly 8.12 Million shares worth around $109.74 Million.