Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Stock: Performance and Outlook

Analysts gave the Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CMMB as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) trade information

Instantly CMMB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $46.17 on Monday, Apr 19 added 25.3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.25%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) is -0.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.2 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, meaning bulls need a downside of -53.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CMMB’s forecast low is $16 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -53.61% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -53.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. earnings to increase by 60.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.