Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1,793,584 Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.97 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $277.97 Million. BORR’s last price was a discount, traded about -194.85% off its 52-week high of $2.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 61.86% up since then. When we look at Borr Drilling Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.45 Million.

Analysts gave the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BORR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Borr Drilling Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Instantly BORR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.01 on Thursday, Apr 15 added 4.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.19%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) is -0.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.83, meaning bulls need a downside of -14.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BORR’s forecast low is $0.6 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +3.09% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -38.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Borr Drilling Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +101.46% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Borr Drilling Limited will rise +68.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 74.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $64.3 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Borr Drilling Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $78.4 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $104.1 Million and $84Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -38.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Borr Drilling Limited earnings to increase by 56.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.61% of Borr Drilling Limited shares while 21.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.45%. There are 44 institutions holding the Borr Drilling Limited stock share, with Artemis Investment Management LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.06% of the shares, roughly 8.4 Million BORR shares worth $6.84 Million.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.85% or 2.33 Million shares worth $1.89 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy Service and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco FTSE RAFI Dev Markets ex US Small Mid. With 95212 shares estimated at $117.11 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco FTSE RAFI Dev Markets ex US Small Mid held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 77.18 Thousand shares worth around $74.42 Thousand.