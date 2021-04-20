BFLY Stock: More Upside for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)?

In the latest trading session, 1,906,127 Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.12 changing hands around -$0.76 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.51 Billion. BFLY’s current price is a discount, trading about -122.03% off its 52-week high of $29.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.34, which suggests the last value was 28.81% up since then. When we look at Butterfly Network, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BFLY as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Butterfly Network, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Although BFLY has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $16.69 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 21.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.34%, with the 5-day performance at -0.2% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) is -0.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.2 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.52 days.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Butterfly Network, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.