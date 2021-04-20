Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 6,681,215 Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.35 changing hands around -$0.68 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.18 Billion. BKR’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.51% off its 52-week high of $25.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.01, which suggests the last value was 37.93% up since then. When we look at Baker Hughes Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.59 Million.

Analysts gave the Baker Hughes Company (BKR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BKR as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Baker Hughes Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) trade information

Although BKR has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $20.73 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 6.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.32, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.02% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BKR’s forecast low is $15 with $39 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +101.55% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -22.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.8 Billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Baker Hughes Company’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $4.96 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.42 Billion and $4.8 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Baker Hughes Company earnings to increase by 2300%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.25% per year.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around April 21, 2021. The 3.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 3.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.96% of Baker Hughes Company shares while 90.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.75%. There are 777 institutions holding the Baker Hughes Company stock share, with General Electric Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 45.6% of the shares, roughly 349.44 Million BKR shares worth $7.29 Billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.76% or 82.43 Million shares worth $1.72 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Investment Company Of America. With 49581327 shares estimated at $1.03 Billion under it, the former controlled 6.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held about 5.82% of the shares, roughly 44.58 Million shares worth around $929.45 Million.