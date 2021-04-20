Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch AR stock in 2021

Analysts gave the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended AR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Antero Resources Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.44.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.01% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AR’s forecast low is $7.75 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +67.97% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -13.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Antero Resources Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +159.12% over the past 6 months, a -267.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Antero Resources Corporation will rise +438.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 156.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.19 Billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Antero Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.07 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.32 Billion and $936.93 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Antero Resources Corporation earnings to decrease by -319.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.92% of Antero Resources Corporation shares while 72.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.78%. There are 299 institutions holding the Antero Resources Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.46% of the shares, roughly 22.47 Million AR shares worth $122.48 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.64% or 19.99 Million shares worth $108.96 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11076191 shares estimated at $112.98 Million under it, the former controlled 3.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 6.53 Million shares worth around $35.61 Million.