Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 7,179,881 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.88 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.3 Billion. ABEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.11% off its 52-week high of $3.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.9, which suggests the recent value is34.03% up since then. When we look at Ambev S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.89 Million.

Analysts gave the Ambev S.A. (ABEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ABEV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Ambev S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Instantly ABEV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.92- on Monday, Apr 19 added 1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is 0% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 89.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.54% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ABEV’s forecast low is $2.5 with $4.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +56.25% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -13.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.34 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ambev S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021 will be $2.49 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.85 Billion and $2.82 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.83%. The 2021 estimates are for Ambev S.A. earnings to decrease by -36.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.4% per year.

ABEV Dividends

The 0.5% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.5% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.72% per year.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Ambev S.A. shares while 8.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.85%. There are 375 institutions holding the Ambev S.A. stock share, with First Eagle Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.39% of the shares, roughly 218.88 Million ABEV shares worth $669.76 Million.

Harding Loevner LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.02% or 160.81 Million shares worth $492.08 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. With 103000000 shares estimated at $288.23 Million under it, the former controlled 0.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 75.28 Million shares worth around $210.04 Million.