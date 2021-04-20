Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 7,570,058 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $230.09 changing hands around -$4.69 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $634.57 Billion. BABA’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.78% off its 52-week high of $319.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $189.53, which suggests the last value was 17.63% up since then. When we look at Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.89 Million.

Analysts gave the Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 57 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BABA as a Hold, 49 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.78.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Although BABA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $245.0 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 6.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44.32 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alibaba Group Holding Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -21.6% over the past 6 months, a 36.1% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alibaba Group Holding Limited will rise +35.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 29 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.32 Billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $33.1 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $16.32 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 67.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Alibaba Group Holding Limited earnings to increase by 67.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.32% per year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.21% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares while 39.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.4%. There are 2826 institutions holding the Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.23% of the shares, roughly 87.36 Million BABA shares worth $20.33 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.32% or 62.66 Million shares worth $14.58 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 23809722 shares estimated at $6.04 Billion under it, the former controlled 0.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 23.6 Million shares worth around $5.99 Billion.