Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 1,948,254 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $66.02 changed hands at -$3.7 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.99 Billion. AFRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -122.51% off its 52-week high of $146.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $65.18, which suggests the last value was 1.27% up since then. When we look at Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.7 Million.

Analysts gave the Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AFRM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $116.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AFRM’s forecast low is $78 with $160 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +142.35% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Affirm Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 6.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.28% per year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Growth Leaders Fund. With 349653 shares estimated at $24.73 Million under it, the former controlled 0.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Growth Leaders Fund held about 0.2% of the shares, roughly 265.29 Thousand shares worth around $26.42 Million.