Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $35 per Share

In the last trading session, 2,087,073 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $31.92 changed hands at $1.15 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.91 Billion. ASO’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.25% off its 52-week high of $32. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.05, which suggests the last value was 62.25% up since then. When we look at Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 Million.

Analysts gave the Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ASO as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.5.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

Instantly ASO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $32.47 on Tuesday, Apr 13 added 1.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.54%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) is 0.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASO’s forecast low is $30 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +9.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. earnings to increase by 178.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 41.9% per year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.41% of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. shares while 93.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.91%. There are 140 institutions holding the Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 67.46% of the shares, roughly 61.59 Million ASO shares worth $1.28 Billion.

Samlyn Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.35% or 2.14 Million shares worth $44.43 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. With 1315000 shares estimated at $28.27 Million under it, the former controlled 1.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held about 1.36% of the shares, roughly 1.24 Million shares worth around $29.81 Million.