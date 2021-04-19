Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch YSG stock in 2021

In the latest trading session, 899,340 Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.04 changing hands around $0.29 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.32 Billion. YSG’s current price is a discount, trading about -153.69% off its 52-week high of $25.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.59, which suggests the recent value is4.48% up since then. When we look at Yatsen Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.89 Million.

Analysts gave the Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended YSG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Yatsen Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Yatsen Holding Limited earnings to increase by 4.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Yatsen Holding Limited shares while 24.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.13%. There are 102 institutions holding the Yatsen Holding Limited stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.27% of the shares, roughly 44.71 Million YSG shares worth $760.05 Million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.44% or 5.71 Million shares worth $97.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund and Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund. With 1337823 shares estimated at $22.74 Million under it, the former controlled 0.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 1.13 Million shares worth around $19.18 Million.

