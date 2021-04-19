W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1,447,684 W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.2 changing hands around $0.01 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $458.22 Million. WTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.25% off its 52-week high of $5. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the recent value is57.81% up since then. When we look at W&T Offshore, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.57 Million.

Analysts gave the W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended WTI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. W&T Offshore, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

Instantly WTI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.56- on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 10.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.47%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.56% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WTI’s forecast low is $4.5 with $5.2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +62.5% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 40.63% for it to hit the projected low.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.1%. The 2021 estimates are for W&T Offshore, Inc. earnings to decrease by -49%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.68% of W&T Offshore, Inc. shares while 33.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.66%. There are 139 institutions holding the W&T Offshore, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.8% of the shares, roughly 6.84 Million WTI shares worth $14.84 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.02% or 5.73 Million shares worth $12.43 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3127653 shares estimated at $6.79 Million under it, the former controlled 2.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 2.37 Million shares worth around $8.52 Million.