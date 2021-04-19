Will RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1,893,409 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.1 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.29 Billion. RLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -284.62% off its 52-week high of $35. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.89, which suggests the last value was 13.3% up since then. When we look at RLX Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.4 Million.

Analysts gave the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RLX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for RLX Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -368.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of RLX Technology Inc. shares while 10.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.46%. There are 44 institutions holding the RLX Technology Inc. stock share, with FNY Investment Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.02% of the shares, roughly 20.21 Thousand RLX shares worth $209.39 Thousand.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were New World Fund, Inc. and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 4124512 shares estimated at $92.8 Million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 1.39 Million shares worth around $24.42 Million.