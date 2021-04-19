Will Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 8,188,205 Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s per share price at $0.77 changed hands at -$0.27 or -0.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.05 Million. NXTD’s last price was a discount, traded about -346.75% off its 52-week high of $3.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the last value was 62.34% up since then. When we look at Nxt-ID, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.29 Million.

Analysts gave the Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NXTD as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Nxt-ID, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) trade information

Although NXTD has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.27 on Monday, Apr 12 added 39.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.52%, with the 5-day performance at -0.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) is -0.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.35, meaning bulls need a downside of -54.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NXTD’s forecast low is $0.35 with $0.35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -54.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.86 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nxt-ID, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021 will be $4.96 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.18 Million and $4.49 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Nxt-ID, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.68% of Nxt-ID, Inc. shares while 2.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.24%. There are 26 institutions holding the Nxt-ID, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.45% of the shares, roughly 652.56 Thousand NXTD shares worth $1.04 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 172.46 Thousand shares worth $275.94 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 643683 shares estimated at $1.03 Million under it, the former controlled 1.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 131.62 Thousand shares worth around $217.17 Thousand.