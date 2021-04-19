WHLM Stock: More Upside for Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)?

In the last trading session, 1,550,510 Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $7.3 changed hands at -$3.5 or -0.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.65 Million. WHLM’s last price was a discount, traded about -76.99% off its 52-week high of $12.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.32, which suggests the last value was 68.22% up since then. When we look at Wilhelmina International, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12Million.

Analysts gave the Wilhelmina International, Inc. (WHLM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended WHLM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Wilhelmina International, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) trade information

Although WHLM has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -32.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.21 on Thursday, Apr 15 added 48.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.59%, with the 5-day performance at 0.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.4, meaning bulls need a downside of -39.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WHLM’s forecast low is $4.4 with $4.4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.73% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -39.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (WHLM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Wilhelmina International, Inc. earnings to decrease by -3.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.87% of Wilhelmina International, Inc. shares while 47.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.04%. There are 12 institutions holding the Wilhelmina International, Inc. stock share, with Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.12% of the shares, roughly 6.26 Thousand WHLM shares worth $28.72 Thousand.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 851 shares worth $3.91 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. With 803 shares estimated at $4.04 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 553 shares worth around $2.54 Thousand.