Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 3,264,803 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.3. With the company’s most recent per share price at $37.28 changing hands around $0.77 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.32 Billion. TCOM’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.22% off its 52-week high of $45.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.35, which suggests the recent value is40.05% up since then. When we look at Trip.com Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5Million.

Analysts gave the Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended TCOM as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Trip.com Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.1%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $37.47 on Monday, Apr 19 added 0.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Trip.com Group Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +22.35% over the past 6 months, a -265.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 32.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Trip.com Group Limited will rise +39.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 117.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $457.62 Million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Trip.com Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $815.48 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $584.85 Million and $479.44 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 70.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Trip.com Group Limited earnings to decrease by -149.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.25% per year.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.18% of Trip.com Group Limited shares while 70.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.38%. There are 599 institutions holding the Trip.com Group Limited stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 49.72% of the shares, roughly 298.88 Million TCOM shares worth $10.08 Billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 48.35% or 290.6 Million shares worth $9.8 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. With 123000000 shares estimated at $4.13 Billion under it, the former controlled 20.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held about 15.23% of the shares, roughly 91.56 Million shares worth around $3.09 Billion.