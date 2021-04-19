Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $18.56 per Share

In the latest trading session, 7,839,093 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.74 changing hands around -$0.31 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.84 Billion. ERIC’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.5% off its 52-week high of $15.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.79, which suggests the recent value is43.3% up since then. When we look at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.84 Million.

Analysts gave the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ERIC as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

Although ERIC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $14.11 on Friday, Apr 16 added 2.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ERIC’s forecast low is $11.24 with $18.56 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +35.08% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -18.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +29.85% over the past 6 months, a 21.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 29.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will rise +62.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.53 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $7.02 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.17 Billion and $5.57 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5%. The 2021 estimates are for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) earnings to increase by 682.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.78% per year.

ERIC Dividends

The 1.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 1.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.41% per year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares while 9.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.93%. There are 416 institutions holding the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.95% of the shares, roughly 121.32 Million ERIC shares worth $1.45 Billion.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.97% or 29.84 Million shares worth $356.65 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Primecap Odyssey Stock Fund. With 70373826 shares estimated at $840.97 Million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Stock Fund held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 12.48 Million shares worth around $155.61 Million.