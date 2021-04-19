Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1,039,000 Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $5.94 changed hands at -$0.38 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.63 Million. TAOP’s last price was a discount, traded about -183.84% off its 52-week high of $16.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.86, which suggests the last value was 68.69% up since then. When we look at Taoping Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.04 Million.

Analysts gave the Taoping Inc. (TAOP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TAOP as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Taoping Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

Although TAOP has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $7.85- on Monday, Apr 12 added 24.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.09%, with the 5-day performance at -0.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) is -0.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 119.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 39.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need an upside of 102.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TAOP’s forecast low is $12 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +102.02% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 102.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Taoping Inc. earnings to decrease by -310.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23% per year.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.48% of Taoping Inc. shares while 2.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.32%. There are 4 institutions holding the Taoping Inc. stock share, with Symmetry Peak Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.63% of the shares, roughly 155Thousand TAOP shares worth $440.2 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.72% or 68.6 Thousand shares worth $194.82 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.