Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $34 per Share

In the last trading session, 15,020,583 Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.11 changed hands at $0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.98 Billion. SKLZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -206.42% off its 52-week high of $46.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.81, which suggests the last value was 35.08% up since then. When we look at Skillz Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.64 Million.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

Instantly SKLZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.17 on Monday, Apr 12 added 12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.24%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) is -0.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SKLZ’s forecast low is $27 with $34 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +125.02% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 78.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Skillz Inc. earnings to increase by 17.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.19% of Skillz Inc. shares while 44.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.16%. There are 136 institutions holding the Skillz Inc. stock share, with Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.98% of the shares, roughly 23.28 Million SKLZ shares worth $465.69 Million.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.35% or 21.43 Million shares worth $428.66 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. With 6343045 shares estimated at $126.86 Million under it, the former controlled 2.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 5.99 Million shares worth around $114.11 Million.