RBLX Stock: More Upside for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)?

In the latest trading session, 3,451,003 Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $74.64 changing hands around -$1.21 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.79 Billion. RBLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.98% off its 52-week high of $79.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.5, which suggests the recent value is18.94% up since then. When we look at Roblox Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.2 Million.

Analysts gave the Roblox Corporation (RBLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RBLX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Roblox Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.16% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RBLX’s forecast low is $60 with $85 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +13.88% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -19.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Roblox Corporation earnings to decrease by -256.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.1% per year.