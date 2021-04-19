RBLX Stock: More Upside for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)?

In the latest trading session, 3,451,003 Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $74.64 changing hands around -$1.21 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.79 Billion. RBLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.98% off its 52-week high of $79.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.5, which suggests the recent value is18.94% up since then. When we look at Roblox Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.2 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Analysts gave the Roblox Corporation (RBLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RBLX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Roblox Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.16% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RBLX’s forecast low is $60 with $85 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +13.88% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -19.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Roblox Corporation earnings to decrease by -256.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.1% per year.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.