Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch PRCH stock in 2021

In the latest trading session, 1,775,243 Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.55 changing hands around -$0.81 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.21 Billion. PRCH’s current price is a discount, trading about -80.15% off its 52-week high of $24.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.75, which suggests the recent value is28.04% up since then. When we look at Porch Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 Million.

Analysts gave the Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PRCH as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Porch Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

Although PRCH has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.26 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 21.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) is -0.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.88% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PRCH’s forecast low is $25 with $27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +99.26% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 84.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Porch Group Inc. earnings to increase by 38.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.82% of Porch Group Inc. shares while 40.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.86%. There are 71 institutions holding the Porch Group Inc. stock share, with Granahan Investment Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.59% of the shares, roughly 4.11 Million PRCH shares worth $58.6 Million.

Falcon Edge Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.94% or 3.52 Million shares worth $50.21 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Hartford Small Company Fund. With 666632 shares estimated at $9.51 Million under it, the former controlled 0.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Small Company Fund held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 584.65 Thousand shares worth around $8.66 Million.