OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 10,409,826 OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.52 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $746.39 Million. OGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -155.95% off its 52-week high of $6.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 59.92% up since then. When we look at OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.4 Million.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Instantly OGI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.02- on Monday, Apr 12 added 16.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.89%, with the 5-day performance at -0.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is -0.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.71 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OGI’s forecast low is $1.99 with $4.9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +94.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -21.03% for it to hit the projected low.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.66% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares while 15.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.82%. There are 130 institutions holding the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.6% of the shares, roughly 19.67 Million OGI shares worth $26.16 Million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.49% or 7.43 Million shares worth $9.88 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 19672240 shares estimated at $26.16 Million under it, the former controlled 6.6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 4.03 Million shares worth around $12.21 Million.