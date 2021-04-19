Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 16,427,216 Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.39 changed hands at -$1.36 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.62 Billion. OPEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -113.38% off its 52-week high of $39.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.55, which suggests the last value was 42.63% up since then. When we look at Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.52 Million.

Analysts gave the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OPEN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.48.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Although OPEN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $21.08 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 12.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.19%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is -0.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.88 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OPEN’s forecast low is $30 with $42 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +128.38% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 63.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Opendoor Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -318.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.28% of Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares while 51.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.04%. There are 146 institutions holding the Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.75% of the shares, roughly 73.62 Million OPEN shares worth $1.67 Billion.

VK Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.99% or 46.12 Million shares worth $1.05 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. With 6819302 shares estimated at $144.5 Million under it, the former controlled 1.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 4.76 Million shares worth around $100.88 Million.