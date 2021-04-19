Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Stock Could Reward Investors With a -26.4% Gain

In the latest trading session, 871,845 Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.9. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.74 changing hands around $7.5 or 0.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $259.77 Million. MRLN’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.34% off its 52-week high of $22.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.5, which suggests the recent value is74.7% up since then. When we look at Marlin Business Services Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 37.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 41.8 Million.

Analysts gave the Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MRLN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Marlin Business Services Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) trade information

Instantly MRLN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 52.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $22.66 on Monday, Apr 19 added 3.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.78%, with the 5-day performance at 0.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) is 0.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 205.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, meaning bulls need a downside of -26.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MRLN’s forecast low is $16 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.4% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -26.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.69 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Marlin Business Services Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $30.99 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.55 Million and $21.27 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Marlin Business Services Corp. earnings to decrease by -112.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12% per year.

MRLN Dividends

Marlin Business Services Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around April 28 – May 03, 2021. The 3.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 3.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.22% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.86% of Marlin Business Services Corp. shares while 80.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.45%. There are 104 institutions holding the Marlin Business Services Corp. stock share, with Red Mountain Capital Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 24.67% of the shares, roughly 2.96 Million MRLN shares worth $20.85 Million.

Broad Run Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.76% or 1.17 Million shares worth $14.32 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Hennessy Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1010273 shares estimated at $13.78 Million under it, the former controlled 8.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 320.35 Thousand shares worth around $3.92 Million.