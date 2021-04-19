Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $8 per Share

In the last trading session, 1,680,670 Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $2.05 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $170.18 Million. MRKR’s last price was a discount, traded about -83.9% off its 52-week high of $3.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.32, which suggests the last value was 35.61% up since then. When we look at Marker Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.32 Million.

Analysts gave the Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MRKR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Marker Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) trade information

Although MRKR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.25- on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 8.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.41%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.29 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 217.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MRKR’s forecast low is $6 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +290.24% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 192.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42%. The 2021 estimates are for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.75% of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 24.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.02%. There are 88 institutions holding the Marker Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.02% of the shares, roughly 5Million MRKR shares worth $7.25 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.49% or 2.07 Million shares worth $3Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 850493 shares estimated at $1.23 Million under it, the former controlled 1.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.8% of the shares, roughly 662.59 Thousand shares worth around $1.48 Million.