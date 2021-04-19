Let’s Jump into the TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2,014,472 TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.39 changed hands at -$1.31 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $629.56 Million. TPGY’s last price was a discount, traded about -138.22% off its 52-week high of $34.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.76, which suggests the last value was 32.18% up since then. When we look at TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 Million.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.86% of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. shares while 82.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.07%. There are 74 institutions holding the TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. stock share, with Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.16% of the shares, roughly 4.96 Million TPGY shares worth $97.06 Million.

Light Street Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.57% or 3.35 Million shares worth $86.69 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were AMG Timessquare Small Cap Growth Fd and GuideStone Fds Tr-Small Cap Equity Fd. With 90000 shares estimated at $2.33 Million under it, the former controlled 0.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, GuideStone Fds Tr-Small Cap Equity Fd held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 52.2 Thousand shares worth around $1.35 Million.