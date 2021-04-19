Let’s Jump into the Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 3,014,956 Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.05. With the company’s per share price at $11.49 changed hands at -$0.72 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.05 Billion. CRIS’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.97% off its 52-week high of $13.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 94.6% up since then. When we look at Curis, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 Million.

Analysts gave the Curis, Inc. (CRIS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CRIS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Curis, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) trade information

Although CRIS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.9%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.35 on Thursday, Apr 15 added 6.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRIS’s forecast low is $15 with $19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +65.36% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Curis, Inc. earnings to increase by 36.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.2% of Curis, Inc. shares while 75.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.99%. There are 108 institutions holding the Curis, Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.42% of the shares, roughly 7.71 Million CRIS shares worth $63.13 Million.

Sio Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.2% or 4.76 Million shares worth $38.96 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4501036 shares estimated at $50.95 Million under it, the former controlled 4.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.48% of the shares, roughly 2.27 Million shares worth around $18.56 Million.