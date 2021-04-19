Let’s Jump into the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,307,404 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.28 changed hands at -$0.29 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.21 Billion. YQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -281.05% off its 52-week high of $23.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.2, which suggests the last value was 1.27% up since then. When we look at 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 Million.

Analysts gave the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended YQ as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -167.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.03% of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares while 10.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16%. There are 32 institutions holding the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock share, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.57% of the shares, roughly 6.02 Million YQ shares worth $77.16 Million.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.75% or 4.64 Million shares worth $59.48 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were BlackRock International Impact Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 39479 shares estimated at $643.11 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 13.35 Thousand shares worth around $185.09 Thousand.